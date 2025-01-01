Manager, Corporate Sales

About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

The Corporate Manager will be responsible for landing and expanding some of Sentry’s most important growth accounts—those showing strong adoption signals, recent funding, or hypergrowth potential. This leader will drive both account strategy and sales execution, ensuring we maximize the impact of our Corporate team. The role will focus on scaling pipeline creation with AEs and SDRs, improving rep effectiveness, growing average deal size, and identifying the right accounts to prioritize and win.

This is a critical role in shaping how Sentry accelerates growth across the Corporate segment, combining hands-on execution with leadership to build scalable sales motions.

In this role, you will:

Drive growth within high-potential accounts by capitalizing on bottoms-up adoption and converting it into meaningful, enterprise-level engagements.

Partner closely with AEs and SDRs to create pipeline through targeted outreach, account prioritization, and coordinated plays.

Improve sales execution and skills development by coaching reps, rolling out best practices, and enabling the team to close larger, more strategic deals.

Increase average deal size by shaping executive-level narratives and expanding account footprints.

Identify and prioritize accounts with the strongest potential signals (funding events, growth indicators, product adoption patterns) to focus resources where they matter most.

Establish predictable sales motions that consistently deliver quarterly results with high accuracy and accountability.

You’ll love this job if you:

Thrive as a player-coach, willing to roll up your sleeves on deals while developing and scaling a high-performing team.

Have a strong sense of curiosity and strategic thinking, able to uncover and shape the narratives that resonate with senior executives.

Excel at executive communication, building compelling engagements with leaders in Engineering, Product, and IT Operations.

Enjoy working cross-functionally to align SDR, AE, and marketing motions to maximize pipeline growth.

Enjoy managing complex deals and driving velocity, while using data, analytics, and dashboards to make smart, repeatable decisions and shape strategy.

Qualifications

Proven ability to build, coach, and elevate sales teams, especially in Corporate or Mid-Market segments.

Strong background in strategic account management and pipeline generation.

High integrity and transparency in communication, both internally and externally.

Familiarity with modern sales methodologies (e.g., MEDDPIC, Challenger, Command of the Message).

Experience implementing structured sales processes that improve execution and forecast accuracy.

Exposure to Product-Led Growth (PLG) motions and eagerness to leverage adoption data to drive sales.

A technical background or comfort selling into developer and engineering audiences is a plus.

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $160,000 to $180,000 + a variable. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

