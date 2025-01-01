About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Executive Assistant to parter with Sentry's senior leadership team. In this critical role, you will provide comprehensive support to multiple executives and functions across the company, including Engineering, Creative, People, and Legal. As the backbone of our leadership team, you will play a key role in ensuring seamless operations and effective communication across departments.

If you thrive on creating order from chaos in a fast-paced, fluid, and fun environment, this role and company are for you. We're a hyper-growth company on a mission to make software development better for half a million developers, and we can't do it without you!

In this role you will

Provide high-level administrative support to multiple executives- managing complex calendars, scheduling meetings, coordinating travel arrangements and ensuring effective time management.

Serve as a liaison between executives and different departments- fostering effective communication and collaboration, and ensuring alignment on activities and priorities.

Assist in coordinating and managing projects across Engineering, Creative, People, and Legal functions.

Handle sensitive information with utmost discretion, ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of executive communications.

Prepare and edit documents, presentations, and reports for executives, maintaining accuracy and attention to detail.

Prepare meeting agendas, attend key meetings, and provide follow-up support, ensuring that actions are documented and executed.

Take a lead role in planning and organizing events on behalf of teams/company, including offsite meetings, and other related activities.

Coordinate event logistics, managing invitations, and ensuring a seamless experience for all participants.

Proactively identify challenges and propose solutions, contributing to the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the leadership team.

Assist with special projects and initiatives as needed.

You’ll love this job if you

You love problem-solving, making to-do lists, and quickly squirreling your way through them

You're Type A, loud and proud!

You love the ever-changing excitement of working in a fast-paced environment

You think quickly and creatively under pressure and respond to emergencies in stride

You want to work with quirky, hilarious, no bullshit executives

Qualifications

Minimum 5 years of continuous Executive Assistant experience (experience in a hyper-growth organization preferred)

Expertise in GSuite (Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Docs, etc.) and/or Microsoft Office Suite

Highly-positive and service-oriented approach to working both internally and externally

Proven track record of providing effective high-level administrative support to multiple executives and teams

Exceptional organizational and time-management skills, with the ability to manage multiple priorities and deadlines simultaneously, while maintaining composure and sense of humor in high-pressure situations

Strong written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to interact professionally, confidently and empathetically with internal and external stakeholders

Ability to handle sensitive information with discretion and integrity

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and adapt to changing priorities

Track record of consistently going above and beyond

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $120,000 to $140,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

