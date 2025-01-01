About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the Role

Sentry is seeking a highly technical, developer-focused Senior Product Designer to join our team in Toronto. Your designs will help developers ship higher quality and more performant apps with confidence. You’ll collaborate closely with a senior team of product managers, engineers, and designers to create product experiences that set us apart.

This role is highly technical and requires a deep understanding of common developer workflows. Developers turned designers, take note: if you've got domain experience and can talk frontend and backend, from application down to the function, this may be the role for you.

We’re a small but mighty team with experience at Gusto, Square, GitHub, and more. We’re serious about solving tough problems, but we don’t take ourselves too seriously.

In this Role, You Will

Have a huge impact by designing core improvements to the largest and most popular parts of Sentry

Collaborate closely with a tight-knit group of designers that meet weekly to share work, thoughts, opinions and general rantings

Contribute to our component library and design documentation

Help developers across the globe be more efficient by maximizing signal and limiting noise

Be instrumental in creating a consistent look and feel throughout our products

Help define systems to enable our design and frontend teams to be more efficient and collaborative

You’ll Love This Job If You

You love making the lives of engineers and fellow designers easier

You enjoy working cross-functionally and building out features alongside developers and product teams

You respect the value of design constraints but enjoy pushing their limits

You're a strong advocate for UX, UI and visual design

You're passionate about open source and wouldn't mind more green boxes on your contribution graph

Qualifications

5+ years of product design experience, or a portfolio that demonstrates equivalent expertise**(a link to a portfolio or relevant work is required)**

Frontend experience with HTML/CSS and an understanding of web design principles

Strong visual design skills and attention to detail

Experience conducting user interviews and interpreting findings

Expert with Figma or other modern design tools

Ability to simplify complex workflows into intuitive experiences

Bonus: Familiarity with JavaScript frameworks like React or templating engines

Bonus: Active GitHub profile and/or open-source contributions

Bonus: Experience with SVG, especially for data visualization

Bonus: Experience using version control (e.g., Git)

You’ve designed and built tools as part of a small team

You understand developer workflows—and what frustrates them

You struggle to decide whether you're more of an engineer or a designer on LinkedIn

Compensation

The base salary range Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this role is $140,000 CAD to $180,000 CAD. Final compensation will depend on factors including location, skills, experience, and role alignment.

You’ll also be eligible for incentive compensation, equity, paid time off, and benefits including group health insurance. Learn more at Sentry Benefits.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

