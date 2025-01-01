Senior Software Engineer, Issue Workflow

About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

The Issue Workflow team is responsible for Sentry's core debugging experience, which includes alerts, issue search, and issue details. These are the most visited pages on our product and they are critical to the daily workflow for thousands of software engineers across the world. You will shape intuitive, data-intensive user interfaces to create a product experience that can make complex debugging feel effortless.

We are looking for a Senior Frontend Engineer to join the team.

In this role you will

Work alongside EM, PM and Product Designer to ideate, execute, validate and iterate quickly on new features, and join customer calls to get first-hand feedback on your work.

Build and maintain features using React (TypeScript) and Django (Python) in our open-source codebase.

Have opportunities to work on high-impact projects that touch the entire stack: understanding the event ingestion pipeline; delving into search and storage systems; and surfacing that data to our customers on our backend and frontend codebases (did we mention that almost all of them are open-source?).

Build tests and set up monitoring for your work to maintain a high engineering standard for Sentry.

Raise the team’s technical aptitude through code review and mentorship.

Collaborate with technical writing staff to create user-focused documentation that supports new product features.

You’ll love this job if you

You are a product-minded software engineer. You regard Product and Design as your peers, and you seek collaboration to create innovative workflows.

You want to delve deeper than the application layer to understand the systems and services powering the APIs that you are using.

You are excited to roll up your sleeves to dive into another team’s codebase to unblock yourself, making good, maintainable changes and earning the recognition of your counterparts.

You relish the idea of making small improvements to a tool that magnifies into days of saved time across our customer base.

You want to be the change you seek in the world of developer tooling. You recognize that you are the target user for Sentry, and you want to have an influence on the things that make it into the product.

Qualifications

6+ years of professional software engineering experience.

Bachelors Degree in Computer Science, or related field, and/or relevant experience.

Strong experience with React/Typescript (or similar frameworks and languages).

Working experience with Django/Python (or similar frameworks and languages).

Bonus: Prior experience working on innovative product-focused teams/companies.

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $180,000 to $205,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

