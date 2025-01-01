Software Engineer, Intern (Fall 2025)

About the role
Software Engineering Interns at Sentry write real code on real projects that ship to production; no fetching coffee required.
In this role you will
Be matched with one of our Product or Infrastructure Engineering teams, based on your interests and experience
Design, develop, and ship a programming solution that drives real values to customers
Receive meaningful feedback, coaching, and mentorship from your manager and teammates
You’ll love this job if you
Want to experience being a full-time engineer on a team and not be "just an intern"
This means being responsible for leading a project from ideation to deployment, including writing a tech spec, scoping out work, technical implementation and testing, and shipping code!
Value mentorship and being able to work closely with and learn from world-class engineers
Want to join a modern software development team that iterates and ships code rapidly
Are excited at the opportunity to contribute to an open-source project every day
Qualifications
Currently enrolled in an undergraduate or post-graduate degree program in Computer Science (or similar)
Experience with Python, JavaScript or a similar dynamic programming language through internships, personal projects, or coding competitions
At least 1 previous internship or equivalent practical experience
We expect interns to be able to learn and deliver quickly (an intern’s first PR to Sentry is usually merged within a week). While a prior internship is not required, we expect the following abilities, experience, and skills from any applicant:
Experience working with GitHub
Collaborating with a team on an engineering project
Ability to pick up a new programming language quickly
You know the fundamentals of algorithms and data structures
This position begins September 2025
Willing to relocate to Toronto for the duration of your internship (we'll help get you here and provide a housing stipend)
Please note the following:
Visa sponsorship is not available for this position
This is a full-time position
A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit and perks programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including health insurance coverage, time off, and temporary relocation support). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.Apply For This Role