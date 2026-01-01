Senior Software Engineer, Analytics Platform

About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model across our global hubs, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

The Event Analytics Platform (EAP) team is responsible for the infrastructure that powers all of Sentry's time-series data and searching capabilities across billions of events with sub-second latency. We started this initiative by building Snuba, the primary storage and query service for Sentry's event data powered by ClickHouse, and we are now focused on unlocking deeper visibility and reporting across the terabytes of event data our users generate.

As a Senior Software Engineer, you will lead efforts to push the boundaries of data visibility at Sentry. You will do this by expanding the capabilities of our search infrastructure, building new capabilities on top of our state-of-the-art storage layer and increasing the performance and integrity of Sentry’s core data services. You will also help shape Infrastructure's technical direction at Sentry and collaborate with Product and other Engineering teams to turn that vision into a reality.

If you want to solve the hard problems that come with scaling event data into the petabyte range, this could be the job for you.

In this role you will:

Expand EAP's ability to deliver data at world-class speed and reliability.

Architect and automate services and systems to scale reliably under growing demand.

Make architectural trade-offs that balance product requirements with engineering constraints.

Maintain and grow the team's code quality initiatives by regularly reviewing code and contributing to design decisions.

Lead design and discussions around deliverables the team is working towards.

Improve the maintainability and developer experience of the codebases EAP owns.

Examples of projects our team has worked on:

Qualifications

Minimum of 4+ years of experience in backend or infrastructure engineering.

Strong knowledge of replicated and/or distributed data storage systems.

Proficiency in Python or a comparable language.

You have experience with some or all of the following systems we leverage: Disk-driven Storage Systems: PostgreSQL, ClickHouse Memory-driven Storage Systems: Memcached, Redis Streaming Platforms: Kafka, RabbitMQ

Strong communication skills, with the ability to articulate technical concepts clearly.

In the San Francisco Bay Area or willing to relocate.

The base salary range that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $190,000 to $280,000 USD. A successful candidate’s actual base salary amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.