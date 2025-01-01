Corporate Account Executive

About the role

Sentry is looking for an Account Executive to join our sales team. We need a strong hunter/self-starter mindset with the ability to methodically expand existing accounts. As a member of our sales team, you'll join a fast-growth start-up and hit the ground running and help develop our sales strategy and playbook. We're looking for an individual with experience selling SaaS/B2B products, especially to developer organizations.

If you're a sales professional who is excited to work in a high-velocity environment while helping define key strategic and operational initiatives, we'd love to speak with you!

In this role you will

Manage and work all leads, accounts and opportunities assigned to you

Own your sales pipeline while growing successful, long-lasting relationships with champions (devops leads, engineering managers, procurement professionals, executives, etc.) to meet revenue targets and company goals

Manage, track, and report all sales activities with Salesforce proficiency

Provide compelling product demonstrations, offer insightful technical expertise, and suggest innovative approaches to optimize Sentry's capabilities within the sales framework of Business Value/MEDDPICC

Be the voice of the customer to the Sentry engineering/product teams

Own the strategic plan for each of your tier 1 accounts, developing strategies to drive adoption and expansion, mapping and building widespread relationships across our customer’s organization

You’ll love this job if you

Are a builder who works autonomously and relishes responsibility

You are customer-focused and driven to see your customers be successful with Sentry

Take pride in working to increase customer growth and happiness by aligning Sentry’s impact with the customers' expectations of value

Thrive in a product-driven highly technical, fast paced and growing organization

Get a charge out of making a measurable impact on Sentry’s growth

Qualifications

2-4 years of technology direct sales experience, with current experience selling SaaS. Bonus points if you have experience selling developer tools to development organizations

High technical aptitude and are able to understand and discuss a developer-focused infrastructure product

Proven track record of exceeding sales targets and cultivating long-lasting relationships with clients

Deep curiosity for the developer tool space

Results-driven, with a desire to hunt new business and ability to try new processes and iterate to scale a global sales engine

Strong analytical, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills

You are a team player and comfortable in a fast-paced growth environment

You over-communicate and take pride in transparency

You love a challenge and desire a fast-paced, and exciting environment!

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $70,000 to $90,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

