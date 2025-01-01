Engineering Manager, Performance

About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

As a member of the Performance Team at Sentry, you’ll join the group responsible for the continued growth of Sentry’s core tracing, debugging and application performance experience. The Performance team is focused on providing powerful views into tracing and performance telemetry with the goal of giving users a clear debugging workflow from problem identification through to remediation.

As an Engineering Manager, you’ll lead a team of engineers, leveraging your own product and engineering experience to provide technical guidance and product direction for the team, enabling the delivery of robust, scalable and impactful product features. You’ll spend time mentoring engineers, helping them continually improve and grow in their careers at Sentry.

In this role you will

Grow and develop a team of talented engineers who build and maintain features for the Performance product, including Explore, Trace View, Insights, and Dashboards

Work closely with Product Management, Design and Engineering Leadership to define team direction and deliverables, remove blockers and resolve conflicts

Provide technical and product guidance, ensuring impactful, high-quality deliverables from the team

Actively contribute to software architecture and design discussions

Foster a culture that increases the wellbeing and effectiveness of the team, helping engineers demonstrate technical proficiency, product impact and growth in their careers

Talk to Sentry’s customers to understand how they use our product and how we can alleviate their pain points

You’ll love this job if you

Are a product-minded leader who is passionate about the performance monitoring space. You regard Product and Design as your peers, seeking collaboration when determining product outcomes and technical priorities for the team

Have a strong engineering background that you can use to inform and validate the team’s technical decisions

Thrive in cross-functional environments, collaborating with individuals across many disciplines to deliver the best solutions possible

Have an eye for good product design and usability

Love to foster career growth, finding opportunities for team members to excel

Qualifications

3+ years leading engineers

5+ years professional engineering experience, preferably with Python, JavaScript/TypeScript or similar

Experience using observability tools to optimize software

Experience working on a customer-facing product, ideally within the performance monitoring space

Experience managing a team’s ownership for the end-to-end delivery and long-term support of large product areas

Experience mentoring other engineers through their career progression

Experience with scoping work, performing resource allocation, and establishing engineering milestones and delivery dates

Excellent written and oral communication skills and an ability to articulate technical concepts clearly and succinctly

Live in the Toronto, Canada area or are willing to relocate

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $189,000 to $222,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

Apply For This Role