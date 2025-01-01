Senior Full Stack Engineer

About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

As a Senior Software Engineer on Sentry’s Core Product team, you’ll work on the most critical part of our user experiences: Issue workflows, coding workflows, and data exploration. Millions of developers rely on Sentry, and the work you will do here directly shapes how they detect, understand, and resolve problems in their applications. Core product owns everything from AI PR reviews, issue detection, surfacing rich debugging context with ML, data querying, workflows, and notifications. The impact is immediate, highly visible, and essential to Sentry’s mission of helping developers ship with confidence.

In this role you will

Build and maintain features/integrations with other SaaS services using React (TypeScript) and Django (Python) in our open-source codebase .

Take full ownership of key features, from design and implementation to maintainability and performance.

Work closely with product, design, AI/ML, infrastructure, and other teams to ideate, design and build the next generation of Sentry.

Operate systems at scale, maintaining a high engineering and operational standard.

Raise the team’s technical aptitude through code review and mentorship.

You’ll love this job if you

You are high agency, have an ownership mindset, and are eager to make a highly visible impact on the main user experiences of Sentry.

You are a product-minded software engineer and love working in an environment where engineers lead product decisions.

You want to influence the AI-driven transformation of Sentry’s core offering, improving accuracy, productivity, and next-gen capabilities.

You immerse yourself in a highly collaborative, technically ambitious culture, with fast iteration and deep ownership expectations.

Qualifications

5+ years professional engineering experience

Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science, or related field, and/or relevant experience.

Strong experience with React/TypeScript and Django/Python (or similar frameworks and languages).

Experience with end-to-end ownership of a large feature or system

Team-level mentorship and leadership experience on large projects

Not sure if you meet 100% of the qualifications? We encourage you to apply anyway. We're interested in people are excited about this opportunity and eager to grow.

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $185,000 to $288,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

