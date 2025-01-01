Senior Engineering Manager, Events Analytics Platform

About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

Sentry provides developer-first observability to over 4 million developers worldwide. The Events Analytics Platform (EAP) team is at the heart of that mission: it powers how all of Sentry’s event data such as errors, transactions, spans, profiles, replays, and metrics is stored, queried, and analyzed.

The EAP team makes it possible for developers to efficiently search and debug across massive volumes of data, providing the context needed to understand and fix issues quickly. This team is also a cornerstone of Sentry’s long-term strategy to become a context assembly and telemetry platform that unifies different signals so developers can see the complete picture.

As an engineering manager on the EAP team, you will lead a group of engineers building and scaling one of Sentry’s most critical data platforms. You will be responsible for driving architectural evolution, ensuring system stability, and mentoring a talented team in San Francisco. This is a highly visible leadership role with direct ties to Sentry’s long-term product and platform strategy.

In this role you will

Grow and develop a team of engineers with high expectations for ownership and impact

Set the technical and strategic direction for the team, balancing short-term stability with long-term architectural evolution

Drive development of core EAP features to support complex analytical query, dynamic routing logic for different fidelity levels, data movement in cellularized architecture, storage and compute separation and more modern patterns for analytical storage

Guide the unification of all event data into EAP and enable fast and complex cross-event querying at scale

Partner closely with cross-functional teams including Product Engineering, Streaming, Production Engineering, Security, and Compliance

Lead the team through incidents, postmortems, and scaling challenges while fostering operational excellence

Build a healthy and collaborative team culture rooted in growth, accountability, and inclusion

You’ll love this job if you

Enjoy mentoring and developing engineers, especially helping junior engineers grow into senior roles

Get excited by designing and running large-scale distributed data systems where performance and reliability matter

Are passionate about dealing with the continuous scaling problem as Sentry’s traffic is always growing

Like tackling complex querying and storage challenges at massive scale

Thrive on cross-functional collaboration with product and infrastructure teams

Want to work on a highly strategic team with tons of visibility that shapes the future of Sentry’s platform

Qualifications

10+ years of industry experience in software engineering

4+ years of people management experience, including career development and performance management

Strong technical background in data platforms, storage systems, or analytical backends (for example ClickHouse, Pinot, or Druid)

Experience with distributed systems, query optimization, or scaling data-intensive workloads

Excellent communication skills with the ability to clearly articulate technical concepts to diverse audiences

Proficiency with Python, Rust, or a similar programming language is a plus

Familiarity with observability, developer tools, or event-driven systems is a plus

Not sure if you meet 100% of the qualifications? We encourage you to apply anyway. We're interested in people are excited about this opportunity and eager to grow.

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $220,000 to $260,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

Apply For This Role