Senior Software Engineer, Infrastructure

About the role

Sentry.io provides a suite of services to diagnose health problems in their customer's applications. These tools are mission-critical to companies who want to respond effectively in fast-paced markets. We make the development and deployment of these tools a safe and enjoyable experience, by maintaining a succinct and helpful continuous integration environment and an informative deployment pipeline.

As an Infrastructure Engineer, you will be responsible for designing, building, and maintaining internal software solutions. This role focuses on creating systems that abstract developer tooling and infrastructure complexity - accelerating development cycles, reducing time-to-market, and embeds reliability and security into product features. The challenges include designing future-proof systems that scale with organizational growth and fostering adoption through clear documentation and training. Ultimately, you will empower engineering teams to thrive in a "you-build-it-you-run-it" culture, ensuring they can deploy and own services confidently while minimizing operational overhead.

In this role you will

Develop APIs, services, and interfaces that enable self-service capabilities.

Collaborate with other engineering teams to enhance solutions tailored to their needs.

Provide comprehensive documentation, training, and support for effective adoption tools.

Continuously assess and enhance capabilities based on user feedback and emerging technologies.

Monitor and troubleshoot issues to maintain solution availability.

You’ll love this job if you

Love building things that make all of engineering better.

Believe in automating all the things.

Get excited by collaborating directly with your customers.

Qualifications

5+ years of experience as a Software Engineer or similar role.

Strong proficiency with Python.

Expertise in designing and building scalable systems and APIs.

Experience with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, GCP) and their SDKs/APIs.

Proficiency with containerization and orchestration tools (e.g., Docker, Kubernetes).

Understanding of CI/CD pipelines and deployment automation.

Strong written communication skills.

Knowledge of distributed systems design.

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $180,000 to $225,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

