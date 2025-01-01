Engineering Manager, SDK

About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

As the Engineering Manager for the Web Backend SDKs team, you’ll lead a group of skilled Software Engineers responsible for developing and maintaining critical components of Sentry’s client-side infrastructure. This includes SDKs for languages commonly used in the backend of modern web applications.

In this role, you’ll collaborate closely with your team and cross-functional engineering partners to deliver impactful features that align with our business objectives. You'll foster a strong team culture through hands-on mentorship, clear accountability, and ambitious yet achievable milestones.

In this role you will

Grow and develop a team of talented and motivated engineers with high expectations around individual ownership and impact

Participate in architecture and design sessions as well as code reviews to empower team members in achieving technical excellence

Set direction for the team, anticipating strategic and scaling-related challenges

Assist with weekly planning and task estimation

Contribute to Sentry’s technical and product strategy

Foster a healthy and collaborative culture that embodies our values

You’ll love this job if you

Enjoy mentoring and helping engineers grow, focussing on their hard and soft skills

Take pride in developing features that don't "just work," but are delightful to use

Desire to join a company with a strong engineering culture and a team that iterates and ships code rapidly

Appreciate cross-team collaboration with product teams and other functions

Have a passion for Open Source

Qualifications

7+ years of industry experience in software engineering, with considerable experience building full stack web applications

Ideally 2+ years of people management experience

A strong understanding of lean product development; you validate ideas quickly and adjust as you learn

Excellent written and oral communication skills and an ability to articulate technical concepts clearly and succinctly

Experience with one or more parts of our stack (e.g., Python, PHP, Ruby)

We are obliged by law to quote the minimum wage of EUR 72,268-- gross per year for this position, in accordance with the respective collective agreement (IT-KV). The salary that Sentry offers you is adjusted to the current market situation and our starting point is EUR 110,000-- gross per year.

A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

