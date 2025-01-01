Engineering Manager, Product Platform

About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

The core product organization at Sentry is responsible for the primary product surfaces of Sentry.io that are used and beloved by developers all over the world. We own errors, issues, issue detection, AI and ML driven insights, notifications, and all the product areas in between like authentication, settings, and billing. Our teams process 10s of billions of events per day and operate distributed systems that span the globe.

The product platform team (that you would manage) owns shared systems within core product: IAM, billing, and all other framework layer interfaces within our monolithic python Django application (state synchronization across regions, integration layers with acquisitions, etc).

As an Engineering Manager, you’ll lead a team of engineers, leveraging your own product and distributed systems engineering experience to provide technical guidance to the team, driving the delivery of robust, scalable and impactful product features.

In this role you will

Team Leadership & Development: Lead, mentor, and grow a team of talented platform engineers. Build a culture of technical excellence, collaboration, continuous learning, and innovation within the team. Conduct regular 1:1s, provide constructive feedback, and support career development.

Strategic Planning & Roadmap: Define and drive the team's roadmap. Align team goals with organizational objectives and contribute to the overall platform strategy.

Technical Guidance & Oversight: Provide technical leadership and guidance on complex distributed systems and software design.

Cross-functional Collaboration: Partner closely with business operations, security, and engineering teams to translate business objectives into scalable solutions.

Operational Excellence: Guide the team in defining and implementing robust processes and automations for 24x7 coverage of daily operational tasks. Ensure the team is proactively identifying areas for improvement.

Communication & Reporting: Effectively communicate team progress, challenges, and strategic direction to senior leadership, stakeholders, and the wider organization. Represent the team's work internally and externally, including through blog posts and presentations.

Hiring & Growth: Actively participate in the hiring process to expand the team, identifying and attracting top talent who can contribute to Sentry’s mission and culture.

You’ll love this job if you

Are a product and platform-minded leader who enjoys distributed systems and software architecture problems. You regard Product and Design as your peers, seeking collaboration when determining product outcomes and technical priorities for the team

Have high agency and like to completely own your outcomes

Have a strong engineering background that you can use to inform and validate the team’s technical decisions

Thrive in cross-functional environments, collaborating with individuals across many disciplines to deliver the best solutions possible

Have an eye for good product design and usability

Love to foster career growth, finding opportunities for team members to excel

Qualifications

3+ years leading engineers

5+ years professional engineering experience, preferably with Python, JavaScript/TypeScript or similar

Excellent written and oral communication skills and an ability to articulate technical concepts clearly and succinctly

Zero to one product experience - Scoping/estimating work, allocating resources, determining milestones, driving execution, and ensuring success with customers

Experience with IAM and/or billing systems

Experience mentoring other engineers through their career progression

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $200,000 to $240,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

