Senior Software Engineer, Platform

About the role

The platform team at Sentry is responsible for following pieces of the infrastructure:

Ingestion pipeline: This part ingests billions of events with sub-second latency. The current infrastructure uses mix of RabbitMQ, celery. As we scale, we would like you to help build and maintain a new streaming platform using Apache Kafka. You will be collaborating with product and other engineering leads to turn the streaming platform vision into reality.

Data stores: We use ClickHouse as a primary database to store and query terabytes of data. With the advent of new analytics platform, you would be pushing the limits of ClickHouse for efficient querying and ingestion. Additionally, we use PostgreSQL for consistency and Redis for caching mechanism. As part of this role, you will get a chance to show your true mettle in the database arena.

If you are looking for a high-impact role that involves building and maintaining infrastructure for "really big data" use cases, this could be a job for you. You will get a chance to work with some of the top-class engineering talent and contribute to a product that is loved by millions of developers worldwide.

In this role you will

Build a new analytics platform and expand the Stateful Services Platform to build world-class data delivery.

Architect and automate services and systems to meet the demand of scale.

Make architectural decisions to balance the wants and needs of Product and Engineering teams.

Maintain and grow the team's code quality initiatives by regularly reviewing code and contributing to design decisions.

Lead design and discussions around deliverables the team is working towards.

Improve the approachability of the codebases that Stateful Services Platform holds domain over.

Qualifications

5+ years relevant experience.

Strong knowledge of replicated and/or distributed data storage systems.

Experience with Python or a similar dynamic programming language.

You have experience with some or all of the following systems we leverage: Disk-driven Storage Systems: PostgreSQL, ClickHouse Memory-driven Storage Systems: Memcached, Redis Streaming Platforms: Kafka, RabbitMQ

Excellent written and oral communication skills and ability to articulate technical concepts clearly and succinctly.

In the San Francisco Bay Area or willing to relocate.

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $175,000 to $215,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

