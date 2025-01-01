Product Marketing Manager, AI

About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

As the Product Marketing Manager for AI, you’ll own the go-to-market strategy for both Sentry’s AI-powered products and our rapidly growing AI customer base. That includes shaping how we bring products like Seer—our AI observability and agent debugging solution—to market, while also helping Sentry become the default choice for teams building, deploying, and debugging AI systems.

You’ll work cross-functionally to define the strategy, messaging, and campaigns that land with developers working on everything from LLM-powered features to production-scale agent workflows. This role is about helping Sentry own the AI category—both as a product and a platform.

In this role you will

Lead the product marketing strategy for Seer, Sentry’s AI observability and agent debugging tool—helping developers understand, test, and trust what their AI agents are doing.

Drive adoption of Sentry’s AI-powered features, from issue triage and summaries to suggestions and code fixes

Build campaigns and content for AI-native teams—startups shipping new LLM products, platform teams scaling agent infrastructure, and engineers responsible for reliability in AI-driven apps.

Be the voice of the AI builder. Understand how and where their systems fail, and how Sentry can help—from fine-tuning through debugging in production.

Craft sharp, technically accurate messaging that speaks to developers, ML engineers, and platform teams—grounded in real-world pain, not fluff.

Ride shotgun with Sales Engineers and Solutions Architects to develop enablement, playbooks, and content that help teams adopt Seer and understand why agent observability even matters.

You’ll love this job if you

Get the word out. Plan and coordinate launches for Seer and other AI features across multiple channels, making Sentry impossible to ignore in the AI observability space.

Write the rest of the story. Consider a launch Chapter 1. Continue the momentum with use-case content, customer stories, and lifecycle campaigns that drive usage and expansion.

Dust off your crystal ball and keep a third eye on agent frameworks, LLM development trends, and AI tooling gaps. Use those insights to influence roadmap, messaging, and market position.

Play well cross-functionally. Get cozy with PMs, EMs, Biz Ops, Sales, and Customer Success to align on product priorities and create feedback loops that keep us close to what AI teams really need.

Qualifications

5+ years in product marketing with a proven track record of launching and growing technical products. Developer relations or community experience is a plus.

Experience marketing to software engineers or machine learning teams. Familiarity with agents, LLM stacks, or AI/ML workflows is a strong bonus.

Ability to distill complexity into clear messaging, prioritize effectively, and drive projects from zero to launch.

Stellar written and verbal communication skills.

A pinch of snark, sass, and humor. 2 cups of flexibility. A heaping serving of ambition wrapped in fondant of humility.'

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $150,000 to $190,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

