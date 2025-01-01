About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

Data Engineering at Sentry builds and scales the infrastructure that powers our analytics, product insights, and operational decision-making. We design data pipelines, manage large-scale processing systems, and ensure that our teams can access reliable, high-quality data. We work closely with Business Intelligence, Product, and Engineering to provide the foundation for data-driven decisions.

As a Data Engineering Intern, we’re looking for someone who enjoys solving complex technical problems, thrives in building systems at scale, and is eager to learn how to deliver data infrastructure that grows with the company. You’ll gain hands-on experience with modern data engineering tools and contribute to projects that have real impact across Sentry.



In this role you will

Work with GCP services (BigQuery, Pub/Sub, Cloud Storage, etc.) to support scalable and reliable data systems

Develop and optimize DAGs in Airflow to schedule and automate workflows

Write efficient Python and SQL code to process, transform, and analyze large datasets

Partner with Data Engineering and Business Intelligence teams to ensure data quality, consistency, and availability across the company

Support initiatives to improve the scalability, monitoring, and reliability of our data infrastructure

You’ll love this job if you

You get excited about building systems that move and process large volumes of data efficiently

You are curious about how raw data becomes insights and want to contribute to the foundation that makes analytics possible

You are a self-starter who enjoys ownership, problem-solving, and learning new technologies

You are energized by working in a dynamic environment where priorities evolve as the company grows

Qualifications

Currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree, graduating in 2027 or later, in computer science, data engineering, or a related technical discipline, with a 3.0 minimum GPA or equivalent

Exposure to Python and SQL for data processing and pipeline development

Familiarity with data engineering concepts such as batch and streaming data processing

Exposure to tools such as Kafka, Pub/Sub, Airflow, BigQuery, or other GCP services

Understanding of software engineering best practices (version control, testing, CI/CD) is a plus

Ability to communicate clearly and work collaboratively with technical and non-technical teams

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $53.13/hr. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

