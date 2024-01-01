Senior Software Engineer, Storage

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 90,000 organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

The Search and Storage team is responsible for the infrastructure that powers all of Sentry's time-series data and searching capabilities across billions of events with sub-second latency. We started this initiative by building Snuba, the primary storage and query service for Sentry's event data powered by ClickHouse, and we're now looking to provide even more visibility and reporting on the terabytes of data that our users send us. The storage sub-team is specifically concerned with ingesting and storing the input data (thousands of events per second) that come from our customers into ClickHouse.

In this role you will

As a Senior Software Engineer in the Storage team, you will build, maintain, and operate data storage systems that power the core of Sentry’s business.

Build new database storage features, increase query and insert scalability, and implement fixes in Snuba, our open-source database service built on top of ClickHouse

Guide product engineering teams as they work to design ClickHouse and other database schemas for new features

Shape the technical direction of our internal data aggregation and metrics platform, including building out new features and improvements

Lead discussions about scaling technologies for time-series data storage, for our team and outside the infrastructure organization.

Design data migrations for product features that have scaled beyond the abilities of PostgreSQL, helping teams move their data to ClickHouse

Help our SRE team manage clusters of sharded, replicated distributed databases

Work with high-scale Kafka consumption pipelines that ingest thousands of input events per second

You’ll love this job if you

Think in terms of failure modes, and enjoy coming up with creative solutions to work around them. We are a core data storage service for Sentry and data loss is unacceptable!

Have experience with distributed systems, but are looking for exposure to higher scale. We process tens of thousands of events/second — scaling on the storage team isn’t just “put a cache in front of it”

Have a vigilant eye for the mixing of infrastructure and business logic concerns. We try to push business logic out of our team’s code and into the product

Want opportunities to improve process. This team grew organically out of an operational need for higher-scale data storage, and we’re working incrementally to give product teams more autonomy to build products without involving us as much as today

Qualifications

6+ years relevant software engineering experience

Excellent written and oral communication skills and ability to articulate technical concepts clearly and succinctly

Strong knowledge of replicated and/or distributed data storage systems

You have experience with some or all of the following systems we leverage: Disk-driven Storage Systems: PostgreSQL, ClickHouse Memory-driven Storage Systems: Memcached, Redis Streaming Platforms: Kafka, RabbitMQ

Experience with Python or a similar dynamic programming language

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $175,000 to $215,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

