Senior Software Engineer, Processing

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 90,000 organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

As a Senior Software Engineer in the Processing team at Sentry, you will play a pivotal role in a cross-functional team dedicated to ensuring the smooth operation of Sentry's client-facing systems. Your primary responsibility will be designing, enhancing, and maintaining our event processing pipeline.

In this role, you'll have the exciting opportunity to influence the design and improvement of both our external and internal services, while also contributing to the creation of essential software that drives Sentry's mission.

If you're passionate about developing and enhancing features that empower software development teams to excel and are excited about the prospect of contributing to open source projects, then this position is tailor-made for you. Join us in making a difference in the world of software development.

In this role you will

Develop horizontally scalable and globally distributed infrastructure that delivers mission-critical data from customer applications to Sentry

Work in the Processing team to improve and evolve our processing pipeline and the services we use to scale Sentry

Puzzle over unique challenges in the fields of distributed systems, performance optimization, high-performance data processing pipelines

Use a variety of programming languages, systems, and technologies to solve problems related to mission-critical software of Sentry (mostly Python)

Collaborate with Infrastructure and Operations teams to build solutions that scale (we process over a billion events every day)

Write unit and integration tests that ensure the correctness of your work, as well as strong documentation to help educate both peers and customers

You’ll love this job if you

Take challenges that you don't see every day, daily

Care about writing highly performant, high-quality code

Want to build a product by developers for developers

Get excited about joining a modern software development team that iterates and ships code rapidly

Want to contribute to open source full-time — our product is entirely Open Source

Enjoy working in an agile team of engineers who push themselves and others to do better

Qualifications

5+ years of relevant experience

Experience in solving complex problems by developing high-quality, high-performance software

Experience working with distributed systems and streaming / queuing platforms (e.g. Kafka, Celery)

Experience in Python, Rust or Go

Familiarity with databases, both relational and NoSQL, for data storage and retrieval within the pipeline

Good written and spoken English communication skills

Live in the Vienna, Austria area or are willing to relocate

Please note visa sponsorship is not available for this position

We are obliged by law to quote the minimum wage of EUR 52,220,-- gross per year for this position, in accordance with the respective collective agreement (IT-KV). The salary that Sentry offers you is adjusted to the current market situation and our starting point is EUR 85,000-- gross per year. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

Apply For This Role