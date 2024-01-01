About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 90,000 organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

As a Senior Machine Learning Engineer at on Sentry’s Machine Learning team, you will work with Engineering and Product leaders to contribute to our most advanced and impactful initiatives. This role is crucial; you will be at the forefront of integrating machine learning into our core products, from error classification to predictive analytics for application performance monitoring. Your work will help companies around the globe gain actionable insights into their software, enabling them to build better products, faster.

In collaboration with product managers and other engineers, you'll be responsible for the end-to-end development of machine learning models and features that improve our users' experience. You will also have the opportunity to present your innovative ideas to our technical steering committee, mentor junior engineers, and grow in your technical and leadership abilities.

In this role you will

Be a founding member of Sentry’s machine learning team, leading high-impact initiatives from problem definition to model deployment

Collaborate with product management and the broader engineering teams to define, implement, and ship new machine learning features

Foster transparency and collaboration by actively contributing to and engaging with our open-source community

You'll love this job if you

Are driven by impact and enjoy working on high-stakes, high-visibility projects

Enjoy building prototypes and taking ideas from 0→1 (and then deploying at scale)

Thrive in cross-functional teams and enjoy building features alongside developers and product teams

Appreciate the challenges and opportunities that come with scaling machine learning models for real-world applications

Qualifications

Minimum 7+ years of professional experience with a Bachelor's degree in computer science, machine learning, or a related field.

Minimum 3+ years of hands-on experience with machine learning frameworks like TensorFlow or PyTorch.

Experience building and deploying Retrieval Augmented Generation applications and/or fine tuning LLMs.

Expertise in feature engineering, model evaluation, and deploying machine learning models in production environments.

Solid understanding of distributed systems, data stores, data modeling, and performance tuning, particularly in the context of machine learning.

Experience in writing technical documentation, mentoring, and presenting to technical audiences.

Professional experience with relational databases like PostgresSQL.

Proven track record of owning a system, feature, or component, leading or collaborating with multiple engineers and teams.

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $145,000 to $215,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

