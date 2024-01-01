Senior Software Engineer, Platform

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 90,000 organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

Codecov stands as the foremost solution, dedicated to tracking and enhancing code coverage within software teams. We're actively seeking a Senior Platform Software Engineer capable of crafting performant, reliable, and scalable code. This role is pivotal in empowering Codecov to optimize the developer experience by making code coverage accessible, valuable, and efficient for millions of engineers.

In this role you will

Collaborate with other engineers, product managers, and subject matter experts to deliver impactful outcomes to the organization

Design scalable systems capable of handling our current capacity of hundreds of millions of discrete tasks per month and beyond

Tackle performance and reliability challenges in some of Codecov’s most mission critical systems

Frequently interact with other engineering, product, and business teams to help drive the future of Codecov’s products

You’ll love this job if you

Have a deep empathy for developers and a passion for helping to alleviate their pain points

Thrive in cross-functional environments, collaborating with individuals across many disciplines to deliver the best solutions possible

Are a natural prioritizer, and find enjoyment in ensuring that everyone is contributing toward the same goals

Qualifications

5+ Years of experience required

Experience mentoring and directing teams in a fast-paced development environment

Contributed within a high-performing software engineering organization before and value high-quality work with attention to detail

Experience designing, extending, and maintaining high volume mission critical systems used by hundreds of thousands of end users

Experience with Python and Rust is preferred, but not required

Experience with Django and PostgresQL is a nice to have, but also not required

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $171,000 to $205,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

