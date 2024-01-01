Senior Creator (Video), Syntax

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 90,000 organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

Syntax (https://syntax.fm) is a popular web development podcast spanning over 600 episodes since 2017, with monthly active listens in the hundreds of thousands (Top 50 on Spotify for “Tech”). Our co-hosts Wes Bos and Scott Tolinski produce 3 episodes a week, feature new guests weekly, and engage regularly with our audience both on the podcast (via listener Q&As) and on various social media platforms.

In 2024 it’s our ambition to grow beyond the podcast and engage developers on different platforms and formats, particularly: YouTube and video. As Senior Creator (Video), you’ll be leading the charge in creating new developer education-focused content for these mediums. You’ll work with the Syntax team to identify new content opportunities, perform hands-on research (i.e. write code and build stuff), and finally develop, record, and edit that content for publishing. You’ll work with our social media teams to remix your work for different platforms, to reach as wide an audience as possible.

If you’re a talented web developer and/or educator with a passion for developing A-tier video content, we would love to hear from you.

In this role you will

Develop engaging video content focused on web development and adjacent topics like JavaScript, CSS, server frameworks, databases, deployment environments, and beyond

Actively research and build software projects (our content works because we’re hands-on implementers)

Flex your creative and technical skills to produce videos that are both educational and engaging

Adapt your video content for different mediums, including social platforms like X/Twitter, TikTok, Instagram Stories, etc.

Stay current with industry trends to make sure you’re representing the state of the art

Work closely with other members of the Syntax team, including podcast hosts, developers, and designers, to align video content with our overall brand strategy

You’ll love this job if you

Possess a high quality bar

Enjoy experimenting, testing, and measuring your work. Creating content is a constant feedback cycle and you love to react and adjust

Thrive working in an environment where you’re asked to regularly deliver value semi-autonomously (i.e. you don’t need an explicit task list to be effective)

Have a genuine passion for educating and empowering developers through innovative and accessible content

Want your work to to reach a wide audience and make an impact

Qualifications

Minimum 2 years demonstrated experience in creating educational video content in the field of web development / software development

Minimum 5 years experience as a web developer, software engineer, or similar

Strong knowledge of the technical area you’re covering, whether it’s web development, server/framework programming, etc.

Proficiency in video editing and production tools to create visually appealing and engaging content

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to explain complex topics in a clear and concise manner

Collaborative mindset with the ability to work seamlessly within a team-oriented environment

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $149,000 to $220,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

