Senior Security Engineer

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 90,000 organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

The security team is responsible for and committed to securing all things Sentry. From our customers, to our code, and everything in between, the security team is involved in all aspects of the business in pursuit of that goal.

Sentry is looking for an engineer to lead our detection and response program. Detection and response is a small, but important part on the security team at Sentry. We are looking for a senior engineer to take ownership of this function. Threat hunting, tuning detections, and thinking of novel ways to catch things when they go wrong are critical parts of this role. We are not looking for someone to triage alerts all day, but rather someone who will take the time to dig into what happened, why it happened, and either run an incident, or prevent the false positive from bubbling up again in the future.

In this role you will

Build out processes, workflows, and runbooks to simplify and codify response processes and procedures

Work to improve signal to noise ratios on existing detections, and create new detections when necessary

Define and be responsible for SLOs/SLAs and OKRs for the D&R program and communicate them to internal stakeholders

Be responsible for the company wide detection and alerting pipeline

Own and lead security incident management

You’ll love this job if you

Bring a engineering mindset to a detection and response program, looking to automate things for efficiency and consistency

Enjoy digging into anomalous data and finding the root cause of a weird alert

Are interested in detection and response, as it pertains to open source software

Qualifications

6+ years experience working on a detection and response / blue team with at least 3 of those years at a technically focused company

Comfortable reading and writing code in at least one language, with a strong preference for Python

Experience using and maintaining a SIEM

Experience running a security incident, from start to finish, including identification, declaration, and post mortem

Adapt at creating and maintaining documentation of processes, procedures, and technical implementations

An up to date understanding of the threat landscape as it pertains to SaaS companies

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $190,000 to $220,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic.

