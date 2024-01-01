Senior Software Engineer, Telemetry

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 90,000 organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

As a Senior Software Engineer on the Telemetry Experience team in Vienna, Austria, you will join a cross-functional group of Software Engineers that is responsible for the client-facing operation of Sentry. This means you will be involved in the design and evolution of both external and internal services, as well as create new mission-critical software at Sentry.

The Telemetry Experience team is focused on building a brand-new metrics product for developers and heuristics that help decide which events out of the billions we ingest are worth storing and which ones should be discarded (Dynamic Sampling).

You will collaborate with other teams throughout the company to ensure that our customers easily obtain important and actionable signals. In this role, you can anticipate activities such as presenting new ideas to our technical steering committee, establishing ownership of a feature set, and continually enriching your technical knowledge.

If you want to build and improve product features that empower software development teams to do their best work, all while writing open source code, this could be the role for you.

In this role you will

Work on a brand new metrics product for developers

Design and build intuitive and robust APIs used by frontend engineers and/or customers

Collaborate with Infrastructure and Operations teams to build solutions that scale (we process over a billion events every day)

Work with product management and the larger engineering organization to define, implement, and ship new features

Build tests for your code to maintain a high standard of quality for Sentry; as well as write documentation (with our technical writing staff) to help educate both peers and customers

Review code and mentor less-experienced engineers

You’ll love this job if you

Take challenges that you don't see every day, daily

Care about writing highly performant, high-quality code

Want to build a product by developers for developers

Take pride in developing features that don't "just work," but are delightful to use

Get excited about joining a modern software development team that iterates and ships code rapidly

Want to contribute to open source full-time — our product is entirely Open Source

Enjoy working in an agile team of engineers who push themselves and others to do better

Qualifications

5+ years of relevant experience

Experience in solving complex problems by developing high-quality, high-performance software

Experience in Python

Bonus points for experience with JavaScript or Rust

Excellent written and oral English communication skills and an ability to articulate technical concepts clearly and succinctly

Live in the Vienna, Austria area or are willing to relocate

We are obliged by law to quote the minimum wage of EUR 52,220,-- gross per year for this position, in accordance with the respective collective agreement (IT-KV). The salary that Sentry offers you is adjusted to the current market situation and our starting point is EUR 85,000-- gross per year. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

