About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 90,000 organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

At Sentry, the Accounting & Finance team has the critical role of being the backbone of financial reporting, business operations, and decision-making at our growing company. On a day to day basis, our team wears many hats, collaborates with stakeholders in every department, all while maintaining accurate and up to date financial reporting.

You will be joining the team as a Staff Accountant, ensuring that bills are paid and our accounts are reconciled. You will be a SME of Airbase, our global spend management platform, and Netsuite.

In this role you will

Manage monthly reconciliation of balance sheet accounts

Own Full cycle AP, including vendor invoices and processing payments

Manage global employee expense reimbursements

Own the global credit card program

You’ll love this job if you

Enjoy ownership of a process or project and can proactively/efficiently work cross functionally to make progress

Are passionate about bringing an analytical lens and due diligence philosophy to your responsibilities

Are comfortable with the pace and dynamic environment of our actively-growing business

Are looking for growth opportunities, both in your role and at this company as we continue to build and scale

Qualifications

1-2 years of relevant accounting experience

Basic understanding of GAAP

Experience with Netsuite and Airbase preferred

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Strong Excel skills

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $75,000 to $100,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

