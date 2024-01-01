Merch Store Lead

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 90,000 organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

We're looking for someone to run our merch store — pushing our brand by building a store full of merch that people will actually want to wear/use — full stop. That's it. That's the position.

In this role you will

Collaborate with our in-house brands, creative team, and other partners to produce the freshest and most interesting merch possible

Work with our marketing team on promotions and giveaways (we're giving $100k+ worth of swag away in 2024)

Build a rolodex of goto vendors who manufacture cutting edge products

Coordinate production and distribution with vendors and fulfillment partners

Manage our Shopify storefront

Handle any customer support that comes up

You’ll love this job if you

Are not satisfied with cookie cutter tech co swag

Possess a high quality bar for producing merch and providing a great customer experience for our community

Thrive working in an environment where you’re asked to regularly deliver value semi-autonomously (i.e. you don’t need an explicit task list to be effective)

Want your work to to reach a wide audience and make an impact

Qualifications

5+ years of merchandising experience

Experience with Shopify and Shopify+

A portfolio showcasing cool stuff you've done previously

Strong interpersonal and communication skills, enabling effective collaboration with artists, vendors, and partners and facilitation of support requests with our customers

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $110,000 to $150,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

