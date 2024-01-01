Senior Product Manager, Performance

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 90,000 organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

Sentry got its start as an open source project that provides an amazing experience for developers to detect and eliminate errors in their code. However, we do so much more now! The performance team has a vision for how we build the best performance monitoring product for developers , also commonly known as Application Performance Management (APM).

Specifically our strategy is to prioritize problems which impact the end user and ensure a developer can definitively trace the root cause anywhere in the end to end system. We do this with a focus on making problems actionable, collecting useful data vs all data. Finally, because we build for developers we consider ourselves successful when problems can ultimately be connected back to code, all within Sentry.

As a Senior Product Manager for the performance team, you will be responsible for defining and driving product initiatives that realize this vision and ensuring successful customer adoption at Sentry’s massive scale.

In this role you will

Develop a deep understanding of customer needs and technologies in order to translate these into product requirements

Work cross functionally with marketing and sales to realize outbound success in a product led growth model

Collaborate with a world-class Engineering and Design teams to drive execution

Regularly align and update executive stakeholders on plans of action

Identify gaps & opportunities to drive our core product forward

You’ll love this job if you

Are adaptable and enjoy change - we have all the opportunities and challenges a rapidly growing startup faces

Are intellectually curious and value critical thinking - the Why behind the What is important to you

Focus on outcomes and want feedback on your ideas - Outcomes take priority over outputs

Enjoy communicating with your product team, executives, and directly to our customers both live and in multimedia

Qualifications

5+ years experience as a Product Manager, driving initiatives from inception to launch to impact with sizable resources behind them

You have demonstrated a “growth mindset” throughout your career, as some of the things we are trying to do here have never been done before.

Strong analytical and communication skills

Domain knowledge in the form of direct APM experience or relevant hands on experience managing the health of your application

Preferred qualifications: Engineering background or demonstrated technical curiosity Experience working in PLG companies and/or open source based business MBA graduate from a top school, or hands on equivalent 5+ years working with software companies



The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $161,000 to $195,000 CAD. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

