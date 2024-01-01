About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 90,000 organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

Sentry is looking for a Lifecycle Marketing Manager to create, strategize, execute, and optimize a data-driven user communications strategy, focusing on the user path to success and revenue. This is a highly cross-functional role on the Demand Generation team. You’ll work with Marketing, Growth, Sales, Data and Product teams to understand key moments in the user experience (both self-service & sales-led) and build campaigns that drive engagement, increase revenue, and reduce user churn.

From onboarding, to building loyal repeat customers (and everything in between), this is an opportunity to own our customers' unique experience with Sentry.

In this role you will

Understand and map out our user (self service and sales led) lifecycle journey including touchpoints across all platforms of communication

Create, monitor, and improve complex automated campaign journeys and triggers with to drive adoption, engagement and retention

Help the team learn how to incorporate best practices into all planning, decisions and execution – from creative to segmentation to deliverability

Act as expert and owner of the GDPR email compliance, subscription best practices, email design templates and email tone of voice

Work with marketing operations to improve Marketo database efficiency, data collection, and segmentation to enable lifecycle programs

Leverage our Marketing Stack (Marketo, Sendoso, Pendo, Outreach …) to build segmented campaigns that deliver the right message to the right person at the right time

Own Sentry’s newsletter

You’ll love this job if you

Are a champion A/B testing and experiments to improve performance and identify new opportunities

Work alongside Marketing Analytics to optimize and analyze lifecycle performance down to end-level conversion metrics, building dashboards as needed

Stay up to date with the latest email / CRM and product led growth trends and best practices

Qualifications

3+ years experience in email and multi-channel automation marketing or similar role at a fast-growth company, ideally from a product-led SaaS business

Marketo Certified and/or 1+ years managing a Marketo instance

Strong prioritization skills when managing urgent and high-visibility projects and campaigns

Love the many challenges (and rewards) of marketing to a developer audience

Experience scoping system requirements for marketing ops and sales systems preferred

Proven experience using email best practices and building scalable campaigns that drive results

Strong presentation, copywriting, problem-solving and analytical skills

Creative and curious mind, with a desire to hit the ground running

Excellent attention to detail and project management skills

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $110,000 to $140,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

