Content Manager (Contract)

About the role

Sentry is looking for a talented mid-level Content Manager to join the marketing team. If you know your way around reaching developers and have a knack for SEO and social media, we want you on board. You’ll be responsible for crafting and connecting engaging content and defining a social media strategy to increase awareness, drive traffic to the Sentry blog along with other properties. This is role is contract with the potential for conversion to full time.

In this role you will

Develop content and social media strategy aligned with short-term and long-term marketing targets

Collaborate with marketing and design teams to plan and develop high-quality site content, style, and layout.

Work cross-functionally to understand company messaging and strategic initiatives, to shape content strategy

Create and publish engaging technical and enterprise buyer content and social media posts.

You’ll love this job if you

Develop an editorial calendar and ensure the team is executing against timelines.

Edit, proofread, and improve writers’ posts, ensuring on-time and consistent content delivery schedule.

Collaborate with Web Designers, Web Engineering, Product Marketing and Growth Marketing team members to ensure copy not only complements design but strengthens it.

Manage content distribution to online channels and social media platforms to increase web traffic.

Qualifications

Minimum 4 years of experience in content marketing delivering technical content in a wide array of formats (speaking sessions, articles, videos, tutorials, etc), or journalistic background

Proficiency leveraging data to drive content decisions.

A customer-centric mindset, dedicated to exceeding user expectations.

Strong project management skills, including ownership and follow-through in a dynamic, high-velocity environment.

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $55 per hour to $75 per hour. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge.

*Please note this is a contract position; therefore, no benefits or additional perks are offered.*

