Director of Recruiting

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 90,000 organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

The Talent team at Sentry ensures the best product and business are built by the best team. We're looking for an experienced and passionate recruiting leader who can successfully and expertly build a talent and growth strategy to scale our global team.

You will create talent acquisition programs holistically, reinforce our employer brand, continue to attract the best talent, and create a white-glove professional experience. You will utilize data to analyze and iterate on our goals to execute against the long term strategic plans you help to set.

You bring expert opinions and points of view and are not shy about expressing these, and will be accountable for reaching our hiring targets and partnering closely with key business leaders.

You deeply understand the value proposition of Sentry, our strong adoption and appeal to developers across the globe, our year over success in growth, and you will continue adding best-in-class people to our company.

In this role you will

Lead a team responsible for evaluating, creating, and implementing operational and process capabilities and improvements across all facets of talent acquisition, talent management, and candidate experience

Deliver against hiring targets and build effective working relationships with the global recruiting team, hiring managers / interviewers, and the leadership team

Build out and maintain initiatives and programs that drive Sentry's recruiting outcomes including university recruiting, successful sourcing strategies, diversity recruiting, employer brand and partnerships, and more

Drive training and education to the talent team, hiring managers, interviewers, and the broader company on the development of our recruiting philosophy and long-term growth strategy, and partner as a trusted advisor within the team

Make data-driven decisions to drive efficient and effective talent systems and operations and manage tools, vendors, and budget (ex: interview processes, sourcing, interviewer load balancing)

Be accountable to the management and administration of talent tools (such as an ATS); build out and maintain internal documentation on workflows, processes, and procedures

You’ll love this job if you

Live to teach, motivate and mentor a growing team of talent specialists

Are fierce about driving recruiting design and strategy, some may say, a founder mentality about talent management

Appreciate data and metrics, you use that to prioritize business needs and strategy

Are deeply invested in the challenges companies face when building and growing diverse teams, you think creatively and are committed to helping solve these challenges

Have fact-based opinions and can present arguments to help lead an iterative recruiting model, using data and key insights into the market

Can fully own the white glove candidate experience and strive for world-class talent acquisition

Have an uncanny ability to build consensus, rally support around common goals, build trust and can present to the Leadership Team with ease

Qualifications

10+ years of progressive talent acquisition experience in a hypergrowth (start-up) scaling culture, from strategy to operational execution

Experience creating and developing effective talent management strategies, using and translating data into improvements to those strategies

Experience building diverse teams, working with key leadership in understanding business plans and recruiting implications and impact on those plans

Experience building and scaling a global workforce, talent acquisition, and growth

Experience with an ATS and relevant talent tools and solid knowledge of industry best practices (Greenhouse experience is required)

Bonus: Understanding of immigration-related regulations and compliance procedures across North America, EMEA, and APAC

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $195,000 to $235,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

