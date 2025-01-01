Senior Business Intelligence Analyst

About Sentry

Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster so we can get back to enjoying technology.

With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products.

Sentry embraces a hybrid work model, with Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays set as in-office anchor days to encourage meaningful collaboration. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

The Business Intelligence team sits within Data & Analytics, part of Sentry’s Business Operations organization. We empower teams across the company to make better decisions by ensuring data is consistent, accessible, and actionable. We drive adoption of analytics tools, establish governance across platforms, and partner cross-functionally to build trust in data.

As a Senior member of the BI team, you’ll take ownership and set direction for scalable BI practices that support company-wide decision-making. Your initial focus will be revamping and streamlining our Looker instance, establishing governance processes, and enabling self-service analytics so stakeholders can reliably access insights. You’ll also partner with teams on deeper analysis, driving meaningful impact. If you like hard problems, using analytics to make decisions, and being an amazing teammate, we want to hear from you!

In this role you will

Develop deep expertise in our analytics tooling ecosystem, including Looker, Amplitude, and Hex, and how these tools complement each other to deliver insights

Be a leader in shaping the direction of our analytics tooling landscape, establishing governance and processes that ensure long-term scalability and maintainability

Partner closely with product and engineering teams, executing detailed analysis of product performance, identifying trends, patterns, and insights to drive product strategy and development

Work with Sentry’s data engineering team on projects that will shape how we develop our BI layer and scale our BI reporting

Partner with stakeholders (Sales, Finance, Marketing, & Engineering) on ad hoc product and business analytics requests

You’ll love this job if you

You feel passionate about making sense out of numbers and sharing them with a broader audience

You are a self sufficient do-er: someone who enjoys ownership and can proactively and effectively work cross-functionally to make progress

You are innovative in how you use data, exploring new methods, tools, and even AI to uncover insights and create value for stakeholders

You thrive in a fast-paced, startup environment and excel in ambiguous conditions

You have flexibility in both thinking and working: when the current path is blocked, you find a way through or around it

Qualifications

7+ years of working experience as a Business Analyst, Data Analyst, Business Intelligence, or similar role

Experience owning and improving BI platform governance (e.g., Looker), with a focus on model ownership, reporting consolidation, and sustainable maintenance practices

Proven experience leading BI adoption and enablement initiatives (e.g., trainings, documentation, office hours) to drive cross-functional tool usage

Demonstrated ability to collaborate effectively with product management, engineering, and marketing teams to drive data-informed product decisions and strategies.

Experience in SQL and relational databases including queries, database definition, and schema design

Expertise in the principles of data visualization to simplify the communication of complex data and drive insights

The ideal candidate is self-directed, accountable, and able to create structure while working in undefined areas

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $160,000 to $180,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry

Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io.

Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

