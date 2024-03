Senior Product Designer, Core Product

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 90,000 organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

As a Senior Product Designer on Sentry's Core Product team, you will work with a seasoned squad working on our core Issues workflow experience. This is a high-impact role; not only is Issues the main entry point to Sentry, it's where teams across the company surface actionable issues for our users. You'll be working on fundamental improvements to the experience that will help maximize the workflow for millions of developers.

This design role is highly technical and requires an understanding of common developer workflows. Developers turned designers, take note: if you've got domain experience and can talk frontend and backend, from application down to the function, this may be the role for you.

We are a small but mighty team of designers from companies such as Gusto, Garmin, GitHub, Square, Spotify and more. Sure, we're an elite squad of problem solvers and dot connectors, but we don't let that go to our heads.

In this role you will

Have a huge impact by designing core improvements to the largest and most popular parts of Sentry

Collaborate closely with a tight-knit group of designers that meet weekly to share work, thoughts, opinions and general rantings

Contribute to our component library and design documentation

Help developers across the globe be more efficient by maximizing signal and limiting noise

Be instrumental in creating a consistent look and feel throughout our products

Help define systems to enable our design and frontend teams to be more efficient and collaborative

You’ll love this job if you

Love making the lives of engineers and/or your fellow designers easier

Enjoy working cross-functionally and building out features alongside developers and product teams

Respect the value of design constraints but enjoy pushing their limits

Are a strong advocate for UX, UI and visual design

Are passionate about open source and wouldn't mind more green boxes on your contribution graph

Qualifications

5+ years of product design experience, or a portfolio that can trick us into believing so (a link to a portfolio or relevant work is required)

Frontend experience with HTML/CSS and an understanding of how to design for the web

Impeccable taste and knack for attention to detail

Experience with conducting user interviews and parsing results

Experience with Figma, Sketch, Framer, or other modern design tools

Experience with reducing complex concepts into approachable workflows

Bonus: Familiarity with Javascript frameworks like React or experience with templating engines

Bonus: An active GitHub profile and/or contributions to open source projects

Bonus: Experience with SVG, specifically for data visualization

Bonus: Experience with version control

You've designed and built tools apart of small teams in the past

You are familiar with the developer process and workflow, and what annoys them

Struggle with identifying as an Engineer or a Designer on your LinkedIn profile

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $170,000 to $195,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

Apply For This Role