Software Engineer

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 90,000 organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the Role

Sentry is broadening the scope of the Codecov product suite, transitioning from solely a code coverage tool to a comprehensive pre-release platform with the addition of our new Bundle Analysis tool. As a mid-level engineer in our applications team, you'll play a crucial role in this expansion, enhancing both the functionality and user experience of our diverse product range, including the Codecov dashboard, Slack app, VSCode extension, and Bundle Analysis. Joining our distributed team, you will help ensure our offerings are not only technologically advanced but also intuitive and powerful for users.

In This Role You Will

Enhance the user experience and technical performance across our product suite, with a particular focus on integrating and refining our new Bundle Analysis tool alongside our established offerings

Collaborate with team members to leverage React, TypeScript, GraphQL, Python, and Django for the development and expansion of our products, ensuring a seamless and engaging user interface coupled with robust backend functionality

Contribute to the improvement of UI/UX designs, advocating for user-friendly and intuitive interfaces while supporting the backend systems that power our applications

Participate in design sessions, code reviews, and troubleshooting efforts, aiming to develop reliable and user-centric solutions

Operate effectively within a distributed team, fostering open communication and valuing feedback as means for continuous improvement

You’ll Love This Job If You

Have a passion for front-end development and a solid understanding of back-end systems, eager to apply your skills to a growing suite of developer tools

Are motivated by the impact your work has on a broad developer community, particularly through the introduction and enhancement of the Bundle Analysis tool

Enjoy collaboration and thrive in a team-oriented environment, even when it's distributed across different locations

Seek out creative solutions to technical challenges and are committed to continuous learning and development in your field

Qualifications

At least 3 years of experience in full-stack development, with a significant emphasis on front-end technologies and UI design

Proficiency in React, TypeScript, and GraphQL, with solid experience in Python and Django (or similar frameworks)

A balanced skill set with a preference for front-end development but capable of integrating and supporting backend systems effectively

Strong communication skills and comfort with working in a distributed team environment, contributing to a collaborative and constructive culture

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $144,000 CAD to $164,000 CAD. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible.

