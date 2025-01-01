Solution Engineer

About the role

The Solutions Engineering team at Sentry is responsible for helping our largest customers successfully adopt Sentry into their applications and workflows, from integrating our SDK to making sure alerts and issues make it to the right place at the right time. Solutions Engineers will be interfacing with customers to ensure optimal implementation and utilization, ensuring that: • Developers can effectively identify and resolve issues in their applications.

• Development teams increase developer productivity and customer satisfaction.

In this role you will

Understand customers' pain points and objectives and build implementation and onboarding plans to meet those objectives and demonstrate business value

Develop best practices, educational offerings, and content around error and performance management, open-source, or the Sentry product (ex: “how-to” articles and/or videos on specific functionality of the product)

Act as a trusted advisor and subject-matter expert for customers to assist with instrumenting software engineering and monitoring best practices

Provide workshop-level interaction to customers in order to drive the maturity of use and broader adoption

Work cross-functionally (internally) to provide feedback to the product and development teams and align Sentry's product roadmap with improving time to value-delivered

You’ll love this job if you

Are a technology enthusiast: You genuinely enjoy discussing technical concepts and building relationships with engineers and engineering leaders

Seek variety and challenge: You're energized by a dynamic environment, tackling diverse projects and collaborating with customers across various industries

Are a creative problem-solver: You relish the opportunity to craft innovative solutions, develop valuable resources (scripts, code samples, demos), and create engaging content

Are driven by results: You thrive in a fast-paced environment and are motivated to deliver impactful outcomes

Are passionate about Software Development, developer tools, open-source, and/or all things software development life cycle!

Qualifications

Proven Experience: 3+ years of experience as a Solutions/Sales Engineer (preferred), Implementation Consultant, or Software Developer, demonstrating a strong track record of successful customer interactions

Technical Proficiency: Hands-on expertise with a diverse range of programming languages and frameworks, including JavaScript Frameworks, backend languages (Python, Node.js, Java), and mobile platforms (React Native, iOS, Android)

Software Development Lifecycle Understanding: Deep familiarity with the software development and release lifecycle, including common developer pain points and challenges

Domain Knowledge: Strong observability expertise and practical experience in observability, APM, RUM, and tracing

Possess excellent communication and presentation skills

Problem solver and a can-doer

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $128,000 to $160,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

