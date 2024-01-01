About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 90,000 organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

We’re looking for a UX Engineer who’s passionate about crafting delightful and consistent product experiences at a massive scale. If you are a designer who codes, or frontend dev with an eye for design, and want to positively impact the productivity of the developer ecosystem, this role is for you.

In this role you will

Establish and maintain design standards, guidelines, and best practices to ensure a high-quality and cohesive user experience

Craft delightful user experiences using React, TypeScript, and CSS

Develop systems to enhance the efficiency and collaboration of design and frontend teams

Engage in constructive debates to ensure design patterns are thoughtful and robust

Contribute to and maintain design documentation

You’ll love this job if you

Love making the lives of engineers and/or your fellow designers easier

Enjoy working cross-functionally and building out features alongside product teams

Respect the value of design constraints but enjoy pushing their limits

Are passionate about open source and wouldn't mind more green boxes on your contribution graph

Qualifications

3+ years of frontend development experience

Strong understanding of user experience design principles, common usability issues, and accessibility standards

Experience contributing to a component library or design system

Proficiency with React or other JavaScript frameworks

Familiarity with modern CSS frameworks like Tailwind and Styled Components

Comfortable using Figma, Sketch, Framer, or other modern design tools

Ability to communicate complex concepts in a clear and approachable manner

Active GitHub profile and/or contributions to open source projects

Experience with SVG data visualization

TypeScript!

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $145,000 to $175,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

