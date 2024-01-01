Sales Engineer

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

Sentry is growing our North America Sales Engineering team to serve as technical experts throughout our customer’s journey. As an early member of our Sales Engineering team, you’d be a crucial lever in helping our customers realize value from Sentry products. From providing technical demonstrations to advising customers on implementation best practices, you’re all in to make the customer wildly successful.

If you are a developer or a technologist who is fascinated by the inner workings of the business side, and if you’re looking to join a fast-growing team delivering real value through an amazing product, we’re looking for you!

In this role you will

Bring technical expertise to customer demos, trials, implementations, and tickets

Develop best practices, educational offerings, and content around error and performance management, open-source, or the Sentry product (ex: “how-to” articles and/or videos on specific functionality of the product)

Provide workshop-level interaction to customers in order to drive maturity of use and broader adoption

Work across the organization with marketing, engineering, customer success, support and product teams to represent the customer’s voice and drive improvements in the product

You’ll love this job if you

Enjoy talking about technology and interfacing with engineers and engineering leaders

Appreciate working on a variety of projects with customers from lots of different industries

Love flexing your creative brain by developing resources and content from scratch (code samples, demos, sales-consumable collateral/documents, etc

Have a fast-paced, results-driven mindset

Love developer tools, open-source, and/or all things software development life cycle

Qualifications

3+ years as a Sales Engineer (preferred), Implementation Consultant, Support Engineer, or Software Developer with experience leading projects and/or working with customers

Hands-on experience working with programming languages including: JavaScript, Java, PHP, .NET, Ruby, Node.js, Python, etc

Experience with performance monitoring, Open Telemetry and code instrumentation desired but not required

Understanding of sales processes in a high transaction sales environment

Experience selling and working with pure SaaS solutions (experience selling/implementing infrastructure tools is a plus) and proven track record of success driving revenue through technical interactions with prospects

Excellent communication and presentation skills

BS Degree in Engineering (preferably Computer Science/Engineering)

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $130,000 to $165,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

