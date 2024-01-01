Solution Engineer

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

The Solutions Engineering team at Sentry is responsible for helping our largest customers successfully embed Sentry into their applications and workflows, from integrating our SDK to making sure alerts and issues make it to the right place at the right time. Solutions Engineers will be interfacing with customers to ensure optimal implementation and utilization ensuring that:

Developers can effectively identify and resolve slowdowns and errors in their applications

Development teams increase developer productivity and customer satisfaction

In this role you will

Understand customers' pain points and objectives and build implementation and onboarding plans to meet those objectives and demonstrate business value

Develop best practices, educational offerings, and content around error and performance management, open-source, or the Sentry product (ex: “how-to” articles and/or videos on specific functionality of the product)

Act as a trusted advisor and subject-matter expert for customers to assist with instrumenting software engineering and monitoring best practices

Provide workshop-level interaction to customers in order to drive the maturity of use and broader adoption

Work cross-functionally (internally) to provide feedback to the product and development teams and align Sentry's product roadmap with improving time to value-delivered

You’ll love this job if you

Enjoy talking about technology and interfacing with engineers and engineering leaders

Appreciate working on a variety of projects with customers from lots of different industries

Love flexing your creative brain by developing resources and content from scratch (code samples, demos, sales-consumable collateral/documents, etc)

Have a fast-paced, results-driven mindset

Love developer tools, open-source, and/or all things software development life cycle

Qualifications

3+ years as a Solutions Engineer (preferred), Implementation Consultant, Support Engineer, or Software Developer with experience leading projects and/or working with customers

Hands-on experience working with programming languages and frameworks including JavaScript, Python, Node.js, Java, PHP, .NET, Ruby, React, React Native, Mobile Native (iOS and/or Android), etc

Possess excellent communication and presentation skills

Problem solver, knowledgable, and can-doer

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $139,000 to $174,000 CAD. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

