Technical Doc Writer, Contractor

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

We’re looking for a technical documentation writer contractor to join our docs team. Your day-to-day will consist of writing and maintaining documentation that helps developers find answers to questions about using Sentry. You’ll also be thinking about how to best structure new and existing content to make docs easy to navigate. This role will often reach across disciplines and work in collaboration with the engineering, product, and/or design teams. Because Sentry is open-source, a part of your time will be spent responding to our open-source community and looking over their submissions to the docs in GitHub.

In this role you will

Manage the documentation process, including version control and publication, using documentation tools and platforms such as Markdown and Git

Conduct thorough reviews of existing documentation to improve clarity, accuracy, and usability

Contribute to the development and execution of the documentation strategy, ensuring content is user-centric and aligns with the overall product strategy

You’ll love this job if you

Write, edit, and update existing technical documentation for a software developer audience, including product and SDK guides, API documentation, tutorials, and best practices

Work closely with engineers, product managers, and support teams to gather information and ensure accuracy

Gather and incorporate feedback from both internal and external users to continuously improve the documentation

Qualifications

Bachelor's degree or equivalent

Excellent written English skills and a demonstrated ability to explain complicated technical concepts clearly

4+ years of relevant experience; bonus if it’s in software, platform engineering, or documentation-writing

High-level understanding of the software development process

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $50 per hour to $60 per hour. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge.

Please note this is a contract position; therefore, no benefits or additional perks are offered.*

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

Apply For This Role