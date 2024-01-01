Technical Product Marketing Manager, Core Platform and Ecosystem

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

As the Product Marketing Manager for Sentry's core platform, you will own the end-to-end go-to-market strategy to drive product awareness, adoption, and expansion. You will work cross-functionally to distill complex information into compelling and concise messaging and materials that resonate with the developer audience—showcasing a deep understanding of the product, target audience, and market landscape. You will also work closely with strategic integration and ecosystem partners to enhance product offerings and expand market reach. Your role extends beyond just promoting product features; by deeply understanding the user and market, you'll influence product development and shape our go-to-market strategy.

In this role you will

Craft and execute a creative product marketing strategy and shape the go-to-market motion for both.

From ecosystem partnerships to sales enablement, you’ll especially nerd out on our measurement-focused product areas and drive acquisition, adoption and activation strategies.

Drive revenue by understanding why. As the owner of the core product’s success, you’re able to influence product strategy with market insights to drive the business forward.

Be the voice of the customer. Understand the needs, pains, and dreams of new developers signing up for Sentry. And drive home how we differentiate from the competition to ensure their success with Sentry from sign up to sending their first event.

Get the word out. Plan and coordinate product launches across multiple channels with the primary goal of growing awareness and engagement.

Craft concise, benefits-driven messaging. Develop elegant value propositions for both developers and self-serve customers that don’t sound like everyone else. Being technically accurate, thinking through your audiences, being consistent, and validating through experimentation are key.

Write the rest of the story. Consider a launch Chapter 1. Continue the narrative and create new interest in Sentry by building and executing on value-based campaigns.

Creatively drive the funnel. Thoughtfully identify gaps in content and ways to keep demand metrics growing -- from awareness to expansion for the core product.

You’ll love this job if you

Possess a pinch of snark, sass, and humor, two cups of flexibility, and a heaping serving of ambition wrapped in fondant of humility.

Enjoy thinking big picture and then diving into the details to get things done, adapting plans as needed in a fast-paced environment.

Have a deep curiosity and forward-thinking approach—grounded in data and guided by intuition honed from experience.

Qualifications

10 years B2B product/marketing experience. Developer relations or community experience is a plus

Experience working closely with a software development process and/or familiarity for developer teams. Bonus points for being a developer in a past life

Ability to prioritize competing opportunities and balance customer needs versus business priorities

Have a proven track record of developing and executing multi-channel campaigns that deliver against business objectives

Stellar written and verbal communication skills

A pinch of snark, sass, and humor. 2 cups of flexibility. A heaping serving of ambition wrapped in fondant of humility

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $170,000 to $210,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

