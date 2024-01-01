About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

Sentry is looking for an Enterprise Account Executive to join our Sales team. We need a strong hunter/self-starter mindset with the ability to methodically expand existing accounts. As a member of our Sales team, you'll join a fast-growth start-up and hit the ground running and help develop our sales strategy and playbook. We're looking for an individual with experience selling SaaS/B2B products, especially to developer organizations. If you're a seasoned sales professional, who thrives on building strategic relationships with some of the most innovative companies on the planet, this role is right for you.

In this role you will

Manage and work all leads and opportunities in your territory

Build and manage a sales pipeline while growing successful, long-lasting relationships with influencers (developers, engineering managers, engineering leadership, devops leads, SREs, procurement professionals,etc.) to meet revenue targets and company goals

Manage, track, and report all sales activities with Salesforce/Gong proficiency

Be the voice of the customer to the Sentry engineering/product teams

Own the strategic planning for each Flagship account, developing strategies to drive adoption and departmental expansion, mapping and building widespread relationships across our customer’s organization

You’ll love this job if you

Are a builder who works autonomously and relishes responsibility

Are customer focused and driven for your customers to be successful with Sentry

Take pride in working to increase customer growth and happiness by aligning Sentry impact with the customer’s expectations of value

Thrive in a product-driven highly technical, fast paced and growing organization

Get a charge out of making a measurable impact on Sentry’s growth

Own the strategic planning for each strategic account, developing strategies to drive adoption and expansion, mapping and building widespread relationships across the customer’s organization, and working to increase customer growth and satisfaction by aligning Sentry impact with the developer community expectations and value

Qualifications

6+ years of technology direct sales experience, with current experience selling SaaS. Bonus points if you have experience selling developer tools to development organizations

High technical aptitude and able to understand and discuss a developer-focused infrastructure product

Proven track record of exceeding sales targets and cultivating long-lasting relationships with clients

Deep curiosity for the developer tool space

Results-driven, with a desire to hunt new business and ability to try new processes and iterate to scale a global sales engine

Strong analytical, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills

You are a team player and comfortable in a fast-paced growth environment

You over communicate and take pride in transparency

You love a challenge and desire a fast-paced, and exciting environment

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $130,000 to $150,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

