Engineering Manager, SRE

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

As the Engineering Manager of the Site Reliability team, you’ll lead an ensemble of Site Reliability Engineers (SREs) ensuring resilience in Sentry’s products as it scales. The SRE team monitors production and owns the incident management process to keep critical systems highly available. They influence the engineering culture by promoting operational principles (i.e. SLOs) and infrastructure design principles that have been validated in production. Product engineering teams work closely with SREs to make sure they release quality products and features.

You’ll work closely with your team and collaborate with other engineering functions to build valuable features that contribute towards achieving our business goals. You’ll inspire and cultivate a strong team identity by conducting individualized mentoring and keeping everyone accountable for operational duties and project deliverables. You’ll be instrumental in evolving the remit of SRE to meet the needs of engineering as Sentry grows.

In this role you will

Grow and develop a team of talented and motivated SREs

Set direction for the team, anticipating strategic and scaling-related challenges

Participate in quarterly planning sessions to help the team develop achievable milestones

Communicate deliverable outcomes to engineering, product, and design

Contribute to Sentry’s cloud strategy

Foster a healthy and collaborative culture that embodies our values

Be part of the escalation path for our on-call, possibly being on-call when needed

You’ll love this job if you

Enjoy mentoring and helping other engineers grow

Take challenges that you don't see every day, daily

Like developing processes to help the team reduce toil

Get excited about converting learnings from incidents to actions that make engineering better

Enjoy working in a team of SREs who are passionate about constantly improving how we operate

Qualifications

5+ years of industry experience in software engineering

Ideally 2+ years of people management experience

Experience working with distributed systems in Cloud environments (AWS, GCP, or Azure)

Experience with tools that manage systems including Terraform, Kubernetes, Salt, and Envoy

Good written and spoken English communication skills

Bonus points if you have experience working with globally distributed teams

Live in the Toronto, Canada area or are willing to relocate

Please note the following: Visa sponsorship is not available for this position This is a full-time position



The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $189,000 to $214,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

Apply For This Role