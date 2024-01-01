Software Engineer, New Grad (2025)

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

Sentry is looking for talented new graduates to join our growing Software Engineering teams. Engineers at Sentry are challenged to solve a range of technical problems: from building fast and delightful UIs for navigating millions of error and performance events, to architecting solutions that ingest, store, and index terabytes of data every day. As a Software Engineer, New Grad, you will be coached by a diverse team of multi-talented engineers and will directly impact a complex and growing codebase.

In this role you will

Work with a team to develop and extend the Sentry product by writing software in either Python or JavaScript (or both)

Be responsible for full software development lifecycle - design, development, testing, and operating in production

Communicate effectively with other engineers in the same team, with other teams and with various other stakeholders (such as product managers)

Act on feedback, coaching, and mentorship from your manager and teammates

You’ll love this job if you

Want to actively use the product you're building (we dogfood Sentry every day)

Want to start your career at a high-growth startup

Want to join a modern software development team that iterates & ships code rapidly

Are excited at the opportunity to contribute to an open-source project every day

Qualifications

B.S. or higher in Computer Science (or similar degree program)

At least 1 previous internship or equivalent practical experience

Implementation skills with one or more general-purpose programming languages, e.g. Python, JavaScript, Java, etc.

Good knowledge of algorithms, data structures, and object-oriented design principles

Experience working with version control and unit testing

Please note visa sponsorship is not available for this position

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $124,000 to $134,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

