Software Engineer Intern (Summer 2025)

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

Software Engineering Interns at Sentry write real code on real projects that ship to production; no fetching coffee required.

In this role you will

Be matched with one of our Product or Infrastructure Engineering teams, based on your interests and experience

Design, develop, and ship a programming solution that drives real values to customers

Receive meaningful feedback, coaching, and mentorship from your manager and teammates

You’ll love this job if you

Want to experience being a full-time engineer on a team and not be "just an intern" This means being responsible for leading a project from ideation to deployment, including writing a tech spec, scoping out work, technical implementation and testing, and shipping code!

Value mentorship and being able to work closely with and learn from world-class engineers

Want to join a modern software development team that iterates and ships code rapidly

Are excited at the opportunity to contribute to an open-source project every day

Qualifications

Currently enrolled in an undergraduate or post-graduate degree program in Computer Science (or similar)

Experience with Python, JavaScript, Java or a similar dynamic programming language through internships, personal projects, or coding competitions

At least 1 previous internship or equivalent practical experience We expect interns to be able to learn and deliver quickly (an intern’s first PR to Sentry is usually merged within a week). While a prior internship is not required, we expect the following abilities, experience, and skills from any applicant: Experience working with GitHub Collaborating with a team on an engineering project Ability to pick up a new programming language quickly You know the fundamentals of algorithms and data structures

Willing to relocate to Vienna for the duration of your internship (we'll get you here and provide a housing stipend)

Please note the following: Visa sponsorship is not available for this position This is a full-time position



We are obliged by law to quote the minimum wage of EUR 40,922,-- gross per year for this position, in accordance with the respective collective agreement (IT-KV). The salary that Sentry offers you is adjusted to the current market situation and our starting point is EUR 42,000-- gross per year. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

