Senior Software Engineer, Crons & Uptime

About the role

Sentry.io provides a suite of services to diagnose health problems in their customer's applications. These tools are mission-critical to companies who want to respond effectively in fast-paced markets and always expanding.

We make the development and deployment of these tools a safe and enjoyable experience, by building a scalable platform for engineers to build on top. From ingestion, to storage to reasoning about how the pieces fit together.

As a member of the Crons & Uptime team, you'll be at the forefront of Sentry's latest innovations, working on new products we have recently launched. You will have the unique opportunity to influence the direction of these products, actively shaping the entire user experience and the underlying technology.

In this role you will

Lead high-impact initiatives, developing both front-end and back-end features that set new standards for excellence in our products

Architect scalable, maintainable solutions that integrate seamlessly across the entire tech stack, from the user interface to the underlying systems

Build thoughtful, holistic user experiences for our products, with close attention to detail. Your creativity and expertise will shape the future of our new products

Collaborate with product management and the broader engineering team to define, implement, and deliver innovative features

You’ll love this job if you

Have a keen eye for detail and enjoy crafting polished, intuitive user experiences that adhere to strong design principles

Are willing to think outside the box and experiment with new approaches to solve challenging problems

Are passionate about building scalable, maintainable solutions that not only work well but also look and feel great

Qualifications

5+ years of experience building full-stack applications and working with large-scale distributed systems

Proficiency working with our tech stack (TypeScript, React, Python, Django, Postgres)

Proven ability to design and implement features from concept to completion, with a strong grasp of both front-end and back-end development

Strong communication skills and the ability to thrive in a distributed team

Experience in rapidly iterating on proof-of-concept implementations to bring new product ideas to life

Familiarity with Rust is a plus

