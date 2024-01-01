IT Support Analyst

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

At Sentry, the IT and Security Teams work as one seamless unit. We have made major investments in software platforms, automation, and hardware over the last year. This is a dynamic, fast-paced, organization were members of the IT/IS Team get exposure to some of the best solutions available. Team collaboration and constant communication is highly encouraged.

In addition to regular work assignments and responsibilities, we encourage employees to propose their own ideas to increase efficiency or employee experience. These ideas can turn into evaluations or approved projects that employees are allowed to work on independently, or within a team, up to 20% their time.

In this role you will

Assist with user account provisioning/ deprovisioning and access management for various cloud technologies

Run IT onboarding and orientation for new employees in your respective region

Procure, configure, deploy, and manage inventory levels of computer equipment

Work alongside other IT support analysts, systems analysts, and the security team to triage, escalate, and resolve employee-facing technology requests both onsite and remotely

Collaborate with team members to help lead a responsive, efficient, and effective help desk

Be the subject-matter-expert for troubleshooting workstations, peripherals, A/V systems, and software platforms

Play a role in maintaining the day-to-day operations supporting our existing IT systems, as well as, helping evaluate, select, and deploy new solutions and platforms

Create technical documentation, training material, self service material, and videos

Lead and site specific technology/workplace upgrades, implementations, and repair projects

You’ll love this job if you

Are passionate about delivering a great internal support experience

Are results-driven and takes initiative, both independently and in collaborative environments

Want to make an impact and be part of a world class IT team

Qualifications

3+ years of relevant experience in an IT support function

Strong technical aptitude with the ability to learn quickly

Experience with identity providers, google workspace, macOS, mobile device management platforms, and SaaS

A willingness to learn, grow, and recognize when to ask for help

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Previous startup/tech experience

Experience with: Google Workspace, Okta (or other IDPs), Atlassian products (Jira/Jira Service Management), Cisco Network equipment, RBAC, dynamic groups, scripting, MDM (Kandji, JAMF, Air watch), AV (Google Meet, Polycom, Logitech Rally)

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $ 134,000 to $ 147,000 CAD. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

