Senior Illustrator

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

Howdy! We’re Studio 404, the internal creative team at Sentry. We support all creative and branding efforts for a company dedicated to helping developers ensure everything they build runs smoothly. We are a group of designers, art directors, copywriters, motion, illustrators, and project managers that keep the ever interesting and quirky brand of Sentry humming to its own beat. We aren’t here to make boring everyday work. We are here to break through the clutter and use our creativity to solve business problems helping Sentry become the most interesting tech company around.

Adapt to the illustration style of Sentry to execute creative illustrations for blogs, marketing, and internal projects

Help execute layout and design for marketing, advertising, and internal materials

Meet regularly with your pod of other illustrators and designers to maintain creative bar

Ensure a consistent look and feel across all video assets, maintaining the personality and tone throughout

Are looking for a place that has high expectations of breaking the mold while paying the utmost attention to craft

Are highly creative and like the opportunity to express your creativity in multifaceted ways

Are a creative problem solver, not just task oriented

You’re a Swiss-Army knife of creativity

5+ years of Creative experience

Experience working both in-house and at agencies top companies is strongly preferred

Understands brand and product marketing

Must have portfolio showcasing both illustration and brand marketing work

Bonus: Can help brainstorm big ideas, has won industry awards, understand campaign work

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $150,000 to $160,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

