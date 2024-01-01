Business Intelligence Intern

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

Business Operations works across all teams at Sentry to drive and enable the growth of our company. We lead mission critical — cross-functional efforts, deliver objective analysis and insights, incubate new ideas, and execute on strategic initiatives. We stay focused on aligning the highest-level company priorities with effective day-to-day operations, and help evolve early stage ideas into future-growth initiatives.

As an intern on the Business Intelligence team, we’re looking for someone who thrives in uncertainty and is excited to help drive data-driven decisions. You might work on a variety of data projects, from running analysis to supporting the setup of dashboards. Whatever the focus, you'll contribute to key projects that make an impact at Sentry.

In this role you will

Partner with stakeholder teams on detailed analysis, identifying trends, patterns, and insights informing key business decisions

Partner with existing members of Business Intelligence and Data Engineering on projects that will shape how we develop our BI layer and scale our BI reporting

Simplify and automate reporting; build solutions to have maximum scale and self-service ability by stakeholders

Collaborate with different teams (such as Product, Sales, and Finance) to support their data needs and help identify key insights

You’ll love this job if you

Feel passionate about making sense out of numbers and sharing them with a broader audience

Are a self sufficient do-er: someone who enjoys ownership and can proactively and effectively work cross-functionally to make progress

Are comfortable with the pace and dynamic environment of our actively growing business

Have flexibility in both thinking and working: when the current path is blocked, you find a way through or around it

Qualifications

Currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree, graduating in 2026 or later, in fields such as business analytics, statistics, data science, or a related quantitative discipline with a focus on data, with a 3.0 minimum GPA or equivalent

Experience with modern analytics tools such as Looker, Tableau, etc.

Experience with SQL and relational databases including queries

Understanding of data visualization principles to help simplify complex data and communicate key insights effectively.

The ideal candidate has the ability to communicate clearly and professionally, with the competence to educate and collaborate with non-technical to superbly-technical audience

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $38/hr. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

Apply For This Role