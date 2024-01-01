Senior Software Engineer, Game Developer Experience

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

Sentry is a comprehensive software monitoring suite for every platform, including games on mobile devices, consoles, and desktop PCs. Our tools capture everything from runtime errors and crash diagnostics to distributed traces and performance profiling. As part of the Game Developer Experience team, you'll work on developing instrumentation that collects and displays critical data tailored for game developers and their platforms. This includes everything from indie developers using open-source game engines for mobile or desktop, to AAA studios building with Unreal Engine or proprietary engines for major consoles. You will deliver best-in-class monitoring tools that support a wide range of platforms—including Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox—and game engines like Unreal Engine, Unity, and Godot.

In this role you will

Develop solutions to improve the stability and performance of games that run on desktop, mobile and consoles and are played by millions

Interact and collaborate with the largest and most successful gaming companies on the planet

Build tools and services to support game consoles such as Sony PlayStation and Xbox, using languages like C++ and Rust

Develop and maintain SDKs for game engines such as Unreal Engine, Unity as well as custom/proprietary game engines

Contribute to our open source tools and libraries. For example, symbolic

You’ll love this job if you

Would love to build developer tools, for game developers

Are curious about what's happening under the hood of runtimes and developer tools

Take pride in building features that don't just work, but are also delightful to use

Want to join a modern software development team that iterates and ships code rapidly

Love to work with collaborative, thoughtful engineers who push themselves and others to do better

Qualifications

5+ years as a Software Engineer and/or related role (e.g. Game developer, SDK engineer)

Experience with native development with C and C++

Experience with game console development, including platforms like Sony PlayStation, Microsoft Xbox, and Nintendo Switch

Experience with game engines, such as Unreal Engine. Bonus points for experience with custom game engines, Unity and C#

Understanding of memory management, multi-threading, and cross-platform development.

Good written and spoken English communication skills

Please note the following: Visa sponsorship is not available for this position This is a full-time position



The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $179,000 to $199,000 CAD. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

