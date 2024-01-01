About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

As the Field Marketing Lead, you’ll take full ownership of our global and regional event strategy. You will lead the planning, organization, and execution of impactful in-person and virtual events, ranging from sponsoring major industry trade shows to curating custom local experiences that drive engagement, build awareness, and generate leads. Your primary focus will be on creating memorable, high-impact developer events that align with our brand and marketing objectives.

At the core of Sentry’s marketing efforts, you'll collaborate closely with sales, product marketing, product management, and external partners. You will manage all aspects of events from start to finish, including logistics, budgeting, and on-the-ground execution, ensuring smooth operations and measurable results.

In this role you will

Thoughtfully build and execute integrated field campaigns that involve developer events both virtual and live, email marketing, direct mail marketing, and other channels as you see fit

Creatively concept developer-focused gatherings that drive “wow” factor in collaboration with the Developer Marketing team and our own EngineersDefine a repeatable menu of owned & operated events such as CTO/Engineering Executive and buyer-specific dinners, practitioner workshops and brand-building activities that engage prospects, influencers, and partners

Manage Sentry’s presence at third-party industry events (virtual and in-person) to generate new sales opportunities, accelerate deals, and strengthen customer relationships

Own and manage field marketing program goals for both owned and third-party events, ensuring alignment with pipeline targets. Support sales by increasing brand awareness regionally and driving leads and MQLs

Build landing pages (for events, webinars, eBooks, etc.), and send automated and personalized emails

Create and manage an annual and quarterly budget management based on evaluating the ROI of all field programs

A strong intuition for formulating outbound-focused content arc for campaigns, and an appetite for owning content related to events

Work in tandem with Product Marketing, Content Marketing, Creative Studio and other Partner with Product Marketing, Content Marketing, and Creative Studio to deliver cohesive campaigns

You’ll love this job if you

Are a creative person who wants to craft unique developer experiences that will be remembered across the industry

Enjoy thinking about the big picture and then diving into the details to execute, while adapting plans as needed in a fast-paced environment

Are excited about the opportunity to make a significant impact on our growth by leading and expanding the event marketing business unit

Have a down-to-earth attitude and sense of humor

Demonstrated ability to manage multiple programs and priorities while remaining positive, flexible, and open to continuous growth and improvement

Qualifications

10+ years B2B marketing experience, with at least 5 years of that specifically in demand generation and a proven track record of success with technical content strategy. Developer relations or community experience is a plus

5+ years’ experience managing events, including at least 3 years running field marketing events

Experience running other field programs beyond physical events (webinars, email campaigns, direct mail, etc.)

Experience working closely with a direct sales team and regional channel partners

Experience holding event budget authority and managing budgets across an event series

Experience having pipeline building responsibility and accountability for sales

Hands-on experience with Salesforce.com and Marketo (building emails, lists and landing pages)

Must be metrics-driven and be a very strong analytical thinker

Proven capacity for exceptional customer service to internal and external stakeholders

Outstanding communication and collaboration skills are critical

Experience working in an enterprise software company and/or a company with a self-service business model is a plus

Experience managing a small team and holding a cross functional team accountable for project deadline is a plus

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is $150,000 to $185,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

