Senior Software Engineer (Go), SDK

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

As a Senior Software Engineer in our SDK team you'll join a cross-functional group responsible for the client facing operations of Sentry. This includes building and maintaining our Go SDK and supporting the ecosystem surrounding it. You will help Sentry improve the quality of life of Go developers everywhere by building best in class application monitoring solutions. You will work with product and technical leaders to drive Sentry's Golang community growth.

In this role you will

Work in the client infrastructure team to improve and evolve our Go SDK

Work together with maintainers of upstream packages this could be packages our SDK depends on and/or packages we want to instrument for our users (like frameworks or libraries)

Write unit and integration tests that ensure the correctness of your work

Write strong documentation to help educate both peers and our customers

Work together with product teams to ensure our product caters the needs of developers in the Golang ecosystem

Assist our Customer Operations team to resolve live customer issues when bugs sneak into production caused by the SDKs

You’ll love this job if you

Take pride in building features that don't just work but are also delightful to use

Want to build a product by developers for developers

Want to join a modern software development team that iterates and ships code rapidly

Get excited about contributing to open source full-time — our product is entirely Open Source

Enjoy working with collaborative, thoughtful engineers who push themselves and others to do better

Love to interact with your user base - whether it be on GitHub or in-person at conferences

Qualifications

8+ years as a software engineer working in application or library development

4+ years of professional experience working with Go

Bonus points for experience with other programming languages

Bonus points for experience maintaining open-source libraries

Strong written and spoken English communication skills

Living in Vienna (Austria) or willing to relocation

We are obliged by law to quote the minimum wage of EUR 71,848,-- gross per year for this position, in accordance with the respective collective agreement (IT-KV). The salary that Sentry offers you is adjusted to the current market situation and our starting point is EUR 95,000-- gross per year.

A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

