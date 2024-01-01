Technical Enterprise Customer Success Manager, EMEA

About Sentry Bad software is everywhere, and we’re tired of it. Sentry is on a mission to help developers write better software faster, so we can get back to enjoying technology. With more than $217 million in funding and 100,000+ organizations that believe we’re on to something, we're building performance and error monitoring tools that help companies like Disney, Microsoft, and Atlassian spend less time fixing bugs and more time building products. If you like to selfishly build things that make your digital life better, come help us build the next generation of software monitoring tools.

About the role

Our Customer Success Managers will be instrumental in bringing the value of our product to our customers around the world. You will help build a next-generation customer success motion that blends the best of proven approaches with rule-breaking ways.

As a Customer Success Manager, you will be directly responsible for the growth of Sentry, providing an exciting opportunity to drive and shape the future of customers within your allocated account portfolio. You will be responsible for supporting our existing customer relationships within your territory, while seeking opportunities to maximize our customer’s value from the Sentry platform.

In this role you will

Learn how to use Sentry, our best practices and cement yourself as a trusted/strategic advisor with customers and drive the continued value of our products and services by learning the Sentry product

Take ownership of your book of business/portfolio and maintain long-term account health and strong relationships

Work closely with the Renewals Manager for the Strategic portfolio, to ensure a successful renewal, identifying obstacles, and mitigate churn

Work as a "pod" with your Solutions Engineer and Account Executive to educate the customer on our product feature-set to aid the customer in achieving their objectives

Work cross-functionally with sales, solutions engineering, product, marketing, and our C-suite to execute Executive Business Reviews, build detailed Strategic Customer Success Plans, while establishing critical goals for expansion

Establish regular cadence with customers throughout their life cycle, garner customer champions to advocate for Sentry, use metrics to analyze and document customer's usage of Sentry's product

Advocate customer product needs, feedback, and issues cross-departmentally and program-manage customer expectations

Work closely with your dedicated Account Executive to craft innovative, successful, repeatable, strategies to expand your reach within your portfolio

Navigate complex Org mapping to identify and target engineering teams not using our product

Consistently meet and exceed ARR targets for Renewals and Expansions as a Pod

Perform internal quarterly Strategic Business Reviews to outline the health of your portfolio and present your Strategic Success Plans with our Executive team

Help customers make the best out of their investment with Sentry by driving product adoption, sharing best practices and implementing growth and optimization strategies for maximum value

You’ll love this job if you

Naturally possess a high level of empathy and pay close attention to the needs of customers

Are solutions-oriented, have a high standard for quality, and feel accomplished when customers are successful a proven track record of delivering very high customer satisfaction scores

Enjoy interfacing and working collaboratively with engineers

Are a clear and confident communicator -- comfortable both writing and speaking to executives at startups to the Fortune 500 and coordinating cross-functionally with internal teams and leadership

Are comfortable in a fast-paced environment that requires strong time-management skills and collaboration with our technical and business teams

Have ability and interest in learning the Sentry product

Have experience in managing & owning the full sale cycle from leading, expanding, and closing the deal

Enjoy conducting workshops to customers and discussing the pros & cons of implementing various technologies and business value

Have ability to drive continuous product value with a strategic and creative mindset

Thrive in an environment that requires constant collaboration with your team to achieve KPIs

Possess exceptional verbal, written, social, presentation, and interpersonal skills that show enthusiasm, energy, and poise

Have technical aptitude or willing to develop these skills for software development

Qualifications

At least 5 years of Customer Success experience, preferably with a B2B Software subscription for technical users

Strong understanding of modern SW development practices and tools (e.g. CI/CD, API’s, microservices, front-end vs. back-end development)

Revenue quota-carrying experience is a must

Experience with CRM tools like Salesforce and Gainsight

You have a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent and a dedication to ongoing learning

Plus: Experience developing code or writing scripts

The base salary range (or hourly wage range, if applicable) that Sentry reasonably expects to pay for this position is €78,000 to €105,000. A successful candidate’s actual base salary (or hourly wage) amount will be determined by a variety of relevant factors including, without limitation, the candidate’s work location, education, work and other relevant experience, skills, and job-related knowledge. A successful candidate will be eligible to participate in Sentry’s employee benefit plans/programs applicable to the candidate’s position (including incentive compensation, equity grants, paid time off, and group health insurance coverage). See Sentry Benefits for more details about the Company’s benefit plans/programs.

Equal Opportunity at Sentry Sentry is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to its employees and candidates for employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity, veteran status, or other legally-protected characteristic. This commitment includes the provision of reasonable accommodations to employees and candidates for employment with physical or mental disabilities who require such accommodations in order to (a) perform the essential functions of their jobs, or (b) seek employment with Sentry. We strive to build a diverse team, with an inclusive culture where every teammate can thrive. Sentry is an open-source company because we believe that everyone, everywhere, should have the ability and tools to make great software. Software should be accessible. That starts with making our industry accessible. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at accommodations@sentry.io. Want to learn more about how Sentry handles applicant data? Get the details in our Applicant Privacy Policy.

Apply For This Role